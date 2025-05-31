Trump Weighs Potential Pardon for Diddy Combs Amid Legal Woes

President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he has not received any requests to pardon the renowned pop artist Sean "Diddy" Combs.

While addressing the press, Trump mentioned he would review the case facts, leaving the door open for potential executive clemency.

Combs, facing multiple serious charges, continues to plead not guilty, vigorously contesting allegations of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking, and transportation to engage in prostitution. The case has garnered notable public interest, prompting widespread discussions on its legal and cultural implications.