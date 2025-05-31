Left Menu

Elon Musk's Exit: A Colossal Change in Washington's Business

Elon Musk leaves his government role after significant changes in Washington's bureaucracy, including substantial budget cuts. Despite achieving less than intended, Musk promises continued involvement, albeit indirectly. Under Trump's praise, Musk shifts focus back to his business ventures at Tesla, SpaceX, and platform X.

Elon Musk's departure from his government role marks the end of a turbulent period in Washington. At the Oval Office on Friday, President Donald Trump praised Musk for his revolutionary changes, acknowledging his mixed success and the cost-cutting measures implemented during his tenure.

Musk, stepping down from leading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), redirected his efforts back to Tesla, SpaceX, and social platform X. His tenure saw significant reductions in federal spending, although he fell short of his initial ambitious goals.

Despite the mixed outcomes, Trump hinted at Musk's continued influence, suggesting he will remain a key figure behind the scenes. Musk himself expressed optimism for DOGE's future, equating its philosophy to a distinct "way of life."

