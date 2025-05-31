UN Faces Major Staffing Cuts Amid Funding Crisis

In an effort to tackle a severe funding shortage, over 60 United Nations offices, agencies, and operations are being instructed to formulate proposals to slash 20% of their workforce by mid-June. This drastic measure, impacting approximately 2,800 jobs, targets staff involved in various sectors, including political, humanitarian, and trade initiatives.

UN Controller Chandramouli Ramanathan has communicated that these cuts are essential for reaching Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' goal of reducing the $3.72 billion UN budget by 15-20%. Initiated as part of the UN80 reform during the organization's 80th anniversary year, the move highlights the pressing need to adapt to evolving fiscal realities.

The persistent financial strain stems partly from delayed or unpaid dues from member states, notably including the United States, which has historically contributed 22% to the regular budget. Meanwhile, significant contributors such as China have recently increased their share to 20%. This ongoing financial struggle underscores the challenges facing the UN in managing global operations amid disparate member country priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)