Trump's Truce Boast: The Silence of Modi

The Congress Party on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire in the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Sharing a video on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted this was Trump's 11th assertion in just 21 days about his involvement in the truce. Ramesh wondered why Modi, supposedly a close ally of Trump, hadn't addressed these claims.

Ramesh earlier highlighted Trump's similar statements made across three countries, emphasizing the US trade influence as a decisive factor in ending the Indo-Pak war. Despite Trump's public assertions, Modi has yet to clarify, maintaining that India and Pakistan should handle their issues sans external mediation.

