Trump's Truce Boast: The Silence of Modi

The Congress demands a response from Prime Minister Modi on President Trump's claims of mediating a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. Trump has repeatedly mentioned his role in the truce, yet Modi remains silent. The Congress urges clarification, highlighting India's stance on resolving issues bilaterally without third-party interference.

The Congress Party on Saturday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence following US President Donald Trump's repeated claims of brokering a ceasefire in the recent India-Pakistan conflict.

Sharing a video on social media, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh noted this was Trump's 11th assertion in just 21 days about his involvement in the truce. Ramesh wondered why Modi, supposedly a close ally of Trump, hadn't addressed these claims.

Ramesh earlier highlighted Trump's similar statements made across three countries, emphasizing the US trade influence as a decisive factor in ending the Indo-Pak war. Despite Trump's public assertions, Modi has yet to clarify, maintaining that India and Pakistan should handle their issues sans external mediation.

