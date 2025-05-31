Poland's Pivotal Presidential Showdown: A Nation's Crossroads

Poland is bracing for a presidential runoff election on Sunday, in which two candidates offer starkly differing visions for the nation's future. The election, set to replace outgoing conservative President Andrzej Duda, could pivot the country towards either a nationalist populist trajectory or a more liberal, pro-European stance.

An exit poll by Ipsos will provide preliminary results immediately after polls close on Sunday, with final outcomes expected on Monday. The election is set against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, largely driven by Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and a domestic debate about the rule of law.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki are neck and neck, each pulling around 30% support in the first round. As they vie to reshape Poland's future, key issues at stake include regional security, judicial independence, and women's rights.

