Poland's Pivotal Presidential Showdown: A Nation's Crossroads

Poland's presidential runoff pits two candidates with divergent visions for the country's future. As President Duda's term ends, the choice could steer Poland toward either nationalist populism or liberal European alignment. Regional tensions, rule of law debates, and differing views on key issues like Ukraine and women's rights shape this crucial vote.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 31-05-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 12:31 IST
Poland is bracing for a presidential runoff election on Sunday, in which two candidates offer starkly differing visions for the nation's future. The election, set to replace outgoing conservative President Andrzej Duda, could pivot the country towards either a nationalist populist trajectory or a more liberal, pro-European stance.

An exit poll by Ipsos will provide preliminary results immediately after polls close on Sunday, with final outcomes expected on Monday. The election is set against a backdrop of heightened regional tensions, largely driven by Russia's ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and a domestic debate about the rule of law.

Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski and conservative historian Karol Nawrocki are neck and neck, each pulling around 30% support in the first round. As they vie to reshape Poland's future, key issues at stake include regional security, judicial independence, and women's rights.

