Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Tensions with U.S. and Israel

Iran's World Cup participation is cast in doubt following air strikes by the U.S. and Israel that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran's soccer federation, expressed concerns over these acts' implications for the national team's World Cup plans.

The strikes have raised tensions just months before the tournament is hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. While there is currently no indication of a boycott, the Iranian Football Federation is reviewing the matter. Taj emphasized that a response is certain, though its nature remains undecided.

Iran, having qualified for its fourth consecutive World Cup, is set to compete in Group G against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Matches are scheduled in major U.S. cities, adding to the geopolitical complexity. Iran's next move will be shaped by high-level sports officials.