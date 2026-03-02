Iran's World Cup Dilemma: Tensions with U.S. and Israel
Iran's participation in the upcoming World Cup in North America is uncertain due to recent U.S. and Israeli air strikes which killed Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Iran's soccer chief, Mehdi Taj, voices concerns over the impact on their World Cup plans, hinting at potential responses.
Iran's World Cup participation is cast in doubt following air strikes by the U.S. and Israel that resulted in the death of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Mehdi Taj, the head of Iran's soccer federation, expressed concerns over these acts' implications for the national team's World Cup plans.
The strikes have raised tensions just months before the tournament is hosted by the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. While there is currently no indication of a boycott, the Iranian Football Federation is reviewing the matter. Taj emphasized that a response is certain, though its nature remains undecided.
Iran, having qualified for its fourth consecutive World Cup, is set to compete in Group G against Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Matches are scheduled in major U.S. cities, adding to the geopolitical complexity. Iran's next move will be shaped by high-level sports officials.
ALSO READ
Candlelight Protest in Vijayawada: Condemning the Killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader
Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran
Iran's foreign minister says a new supreme leader will be chosen in 'one or two days', reports AP.
Israel-Iran Tensions Surge After Supreme Leader's Death
China Condemns Killing of Iran's Supreme Leader Amid Rising Tensions