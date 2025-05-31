BJP's First 100 Days in Delhi: Transformative Leadership Sparks Hope

BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht praised the first hundred days of the BJP-led Delhi government, hailing significant progress that has renewed public trust after a 27-year gap. He described the government's approach as proactive and effective, promising continued development under the BJP's leadership.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received particular commendation for her strong leadership and commitment to Delhi's progress. Bisht criticized the AAP for stifling public voices in the Assembly, contrasting it with BJP's exemplary governance. Gupta emphasized her administration's focus on public welfare and measurable development.

Celebrating 100 days in office, CM Gupta noted her government's strides in cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance, attributing success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive vision. She pledged continued dedication to making Delhi a robust, safe, and inclusive capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)