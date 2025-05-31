Left Menu

BJP's First 100 Days in Delhi: Transformative Leadership Sparks Hope

Mohan Singh Bisht lauded the BJP-led Delhi government's first 100 days for transformative achievements and a proactive stance that restored public trust after 27 years. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's determination has been central to this change, promising further development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-05-2025 13:19 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 13:19 IST
BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Mohan Singh Bisht praised the first hundred days of the BJP-led Delhi government, hailing significant progress that has renewed public trust after a 27-year gap. He described the government's approach as proactive and effective, promising continued development under the BJP's leadership.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta received particular commendation for her strong leadership and commitment to Delhi's progress. Bisht criticized the AAP for stifling public voices in the Assembly, contrasting it with BJP's exemplary governance. Gupta emphasized her administration's focus on public welfare and measurable development.

Celebrating 100 days in office, CM Gupta noted her government's strides in cleanliness, security, women's empowerment, and e-governance, attributing success to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's inclusive vision. She pledged continued dedication to making Delhi a robust, safe, and inclusive capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

