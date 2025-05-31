Left Menu

TMC Leader's Standoff: Anvar's Political Dilemma in Nilambur

Trinamool Congress state convener P V Anvar declared he would not join the Congress-led UDF alliance or contest the Nilambur assembly bypoll due to financial constraints. The UDF remains hopeful for Anvar's support while criticizing his remarks against their candidate, Aryadan Shoukath. The political situation remains tense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Malappuram | Updated: 31-05-2025 15:23 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 15:23 IST
TMC Leader's Standoff: Anvar's Political Dilemma in Nilambur
Anvar
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political turn, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar announced his decision not to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance or contest the upcoming Nilambur assembly bypoll, citing financial constraints as a key factor.

Anvar's declaration came shortly after the UDF extended an offer for him to withdraw his criticism of its candidate, Aryadan Shoukath, in exchange for inclusion in their fold. Despite this, UDF leaders remain hopeful that Anvar may reconsider, emphasizing that doors remain open for him.

Meanwhile, Anvar blames hidden forces within the opposition for blocking his inclusion due to his outspoken nature, and reiterated his commitment to fighting for the people, despite financial struggles attributed to pressure from both the BJP and the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

Trump and Musk: A Final Farewell or Continuing Partnership?

 Global
2
Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

Elon Musk's Mars Mission: Starship's Journey Through Setbacks

 Global
3
Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

Trump's Tariff Turmoil: Seeking Supreme Reversal

 Global
4
Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

Trump Bids farewell to Elon Musk in Oval Office

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025