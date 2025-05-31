TMC Leader's Standoff: Anvar's Political Dilemma in Nilambur

In a surprising political turn, Trinamool Congress (TMC) state convener P V Anvar announced his decision not to join the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) alliance or contest the upcoming Nilambur assembly bypoll, citing financial constraints as a key factor.

Anvar's declaration came shortly after the UDF extended an offer for him to withdraw his criticism of its candidate, Aryadan Shoukath, in exchange for inclusion in their fold. Despite this, UDF leaders remain hopeful that Anvar may reconsider, emphasizing that doors remain open for him.

Meanwhile, Anvar blames hidden forces within the opposition for blocking his inclusion due to his outspoken nature, and reiterated his commitment to fighting for the people, despite financial struggles attributed to pressure from both the BJP and the Left.

(With inputs from agencies.)