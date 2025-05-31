General Chauhan Debunks Jet Downing Claims Amid Tactical Reevaluation
General Anil Chauhan dismissed Pakistani claims of downing six Indian aircraft, emphasizing the importance of understanding and correcting tactical mistakes. The general, who spoke at the Shangri-La Dialogue, assured improvements were made in the Indian military's approach, allowing successful long-range targeting.
- Country:
- Singapore
In a strong rebuttal to Pakistan's claims, General Anil Chauhan, Chief of Defence Staff, refuted the assertion that six Indian jets were downed during recent skirmishes, labeling the claims as 'absolutely incorrect.'
Speaking on Bloomberg TV, General Chauhan highlighted the value of investigating failure over the occurrence of downing jets. Following the losses, Indian forces swiftly revised their tactics, enhancing operational strategies for future efficacy.
This discussion follows remarks by Air Marshall AK Bharti, who acknowledged aircraft losses as a combat reality while confirming safe returns for all pilots. General Chauhan is attending the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore this week.
(With inputs from agencies.)
