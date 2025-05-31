Congress Questions Operation Sindoor Losses, Calls for Review Committee

The Congress party has questioned the potential losses suffered by the Indian Armed Forces during Operation Sindoor, calling into question the government's actions. Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, referencing an interview with a news agency, urged the central government to consider forming a review committee in light of recent revelations by General Anil Chauhan.

Ramesh reminisced about the 1999 efforts of the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government when it quickly formed the Kargil Review Committee under journalist and strategic affairs analyst K. Subrahmanyam. This committee, established just three days after the Kargil War's conclusion, provided a detailed report in five months. Ramesh questioned whether the Modi government would take similar steps following the Chief of Defence Staff's disclosures in Singapore.

Speaking to Reuters during the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, General Chauhan admitted the initial phase of the operation involved some losses. However, he emphasized that the Indian Armed Forces subsequently executed successful strikes on Pakistani bases. Despite Pakistan's retaliatory attempts, India launched another round of precision attacks, resulting in the destruction of several Pakistani air bases. An agreement to cease hostilities was reached by May 10.