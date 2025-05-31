BJP Strengthens Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Team
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has assigned key roles to its MLAs to bolster the party's organizational structures and legislative functioning. New appointments include deputy leaders, whips, and a chief whip to ensure party discipline and effective representation of public interests in the assembly.
- Country:
- India
The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit has made significant appointments within its legislative team to enhance party operations and representation in the assembly. Assigning key roles to MLAs, the party aims to solidify its organizational framework.
Vice-president Surjit Singh Salathia and MLA Pawan Gupta have been designated as the deputy leaders of the opposition, while Rajiv Jasrotia takes on the role of chief whip, according to a BJP spokesperson.
These appointments, spearheaded by Sat Sharma in consultation with the party's national leadership, underscore the BJP's commitment to accountable governance. Jasrotia expressed his gratitude, pledging to maintain party discipline and underscore important public issues within the assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- BJP
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- MLAs
- appointments
- assembly
- representation
- party
- governance
- leadership
ALSO READ
TMC Reshuffle: Strategic Realignment Ahead of Bengal Assembly Elections
Congress Boosts Strategy with New Appointments Before Crucial Elections
Gehlot Questions Accountability in Pahalgam Attack and Assembly Decisions
AICC Rejuvenates Odisha Unit with New Appointments
Ex-Union minister RCP Singh joins Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj Party in Bihar, where assembly polls are due later this year.