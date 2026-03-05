Left Menu

Power Plays: AI Contracts, Political Appointments, and Asylum Rights

The Financial Times features top stories including AI negotiations with the Pentagon, BBC's political board appointments, and UK asylum seeker rights. Anthropic's CEO discusses new AI contracts, OpenAI focuses on surveillance safeguards, and UK Home Secretary addresses immigration policies amidst internal political pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 09:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 09:40 IST
Power Plays: AI Contracts, Political Appointments, and Asylum Rights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a decisive move, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has resumed discussions with the Pentagon, focusing on securing a sensitive AI contract. The negotiations aim to mitigate concerns related to domestic surveillance uses, and prevent Anthropic from being labeled a supply-chain risk.

OpenAI is in dialogue with the U.S. Defense Department to establish robust safeguards against potential citizen surveillance, following a swiftly brokered AI deal. This initiative underscores the importance of ethical AI deployment in defense operations.

Meanwhile, the BBC is poised to advocate for significant administrative changes, urging an end to politically influenced board appointments to fortify its independence. Simultaneously, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood seeks to tighten asylum policies, despite facing opposition within the Labour party ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

Voter List Shake-Up: TMC's Electoral Strategy Amid SIR Controversy

 India
2
Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

Andhra Pradesh's Bold Power Move: Building for the Future

 India
3
Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

Global Markets React to Middle East Crisis: Uncertainty Ahead?

 Global
4
Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

Conflict Amplifies Chip Industry Concerns Over Vital Material Disruption

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026