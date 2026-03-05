Power Plays: AI Contracts, Political Appointments, and Asylum Rights

In a decisive move, Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has resumed discussions with the Pentagon, focusing on securing a sensitive AI contract. The negotiations aim to mitigate concerns related to domestic surveillance uses, and prevent Anthropic from being labeled a supply-chain risk.

OpenAI is in dialogue with the U.S. Defense Department to establish robust safeguards against potential citizen surveillance, following a swiftly brokered AI deal. This initiative underscores the importance of ethical AI deployment in defense operations.

Meanwhile, the BBC is poised to advocate for significant administrative changes, urging an end to politically influenced board appointments to fortify its independence. Simultaneously, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood seeks to tighten asylum policies, despite facing opposition within the Labour party ranks.

