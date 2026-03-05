Left Menu

Live-Streaming Controversy: Delhi Assembly's Phansi Ghar Issue

Ahead of Arvind Kejriwal's scheduled appearance before the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee regarding the Phansi Ghar issue, Leader of Opposition Atishi calls for live-streaming the proceedings. The debate centers around whether a secret execution chamber existed in the Delhi Assembly during British rule, as claimed by AAP.

Arvind Kejriwal, the former chief minister, will appear before the Delhi Assembly's Privileges Committee over the contentious Phansi Ghar issue. As tensions rise, Leader of Opposition Atishi has urged for the live-streaming of the proceedings to ensure transparency.

The controversy centers on claims that the Delhi Assembly building housed a secret British-era execution chamber, a fact supported by the discovery of ropes and bullets. While the AAP asserts these findings validate the existence of gallows, the BJP argues it was merely a tiffin room.

Speaker Vijender Gupta criticized Atishi for making unsubstantiated statements and requested evidence be formally submitted to the Committee. The proceedings, scheduled for Kejriwal's appearance, potentially hold significant implications for Delhi's political scene.

