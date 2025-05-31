Left Menu

BJP Eyes Popular Government Formation in Manipur Amid Unity Pledges

The BJP aims to establish a popular government in Manipur, with state leaders emphasizing unity after a recent meeting with 13 MLAs. The party seeks central permission to proceed, prioritizing state interests over personal ambitions. Manipur remains under President's Rule since BJP leader N Biren Singh's resignation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 31-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 31-05-2025 20:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focused on forming a popular government in Manipur, as emphasized by the state president, A Sharda Devi, following a strategic meeting with some party MLAs.

Held at the party's headquarters in Imphal, the meeting was attended by 13 BJP MLAs. The leaders underscored the collective responsibility in government formation and the need to maintain unity. Discussions also stressed the importance of aligning with party and national constitutions.

This move comes as Manipur remains under President's Rule following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Efforts are ongoing to garner central authorization, with party members prioritizing state progress over personal gains.

