BJP Eyes Popular Government Formation in Manipur Amid Unity Pledges

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focused on forming a popular government in Manipur, as emphasized by the state president, A Sharda Devi, following a strategic meeting with some party MLAs.

Held at the party's headquarters in Imphal, the meeting was attended by 13 BJP MLAs. The leaders underscored the collective responsibility in government formation and the need to maintain unity. Discussions also stressed the importance of aligning with party and national constitutions.

This move comes as Manipur remains under President's Rule following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh. Efforts are ongoing to garner central authorization, with party members prioritizing state progress over personal gains.