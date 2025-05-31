Gaurav Gogoi Steps Up for the Ultimate Political ‘Game’ in Assam

Gaurav Gogoi, the newly appointed president of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, indicated that the much-anticipated political battle would take place during the 2026 assembly elections. His appointment is part of a larger strategy initiated after the last Lok Sabha polls, aimed at refocusing the party's efforts in Assam.

Upon his arrival in Jorhat, Gogoi was warmly received by political allies and supporters. Addressing issues within the party, he emphasized the Congress's commitment to tackling syndicate and corruption fears. Additionally, he aims to meet the aspirations of various tribes and communities in Assam, especially reflecting on challenges like floods and restricted freedom of expression.

Gogoi reminisced about his father's political legacy in Jorhat, expressing gratitude to the electorate who supported him in his Lok Sabha victory. Confident and optimistic, Gogoi prepares for his new role amid ongoing political scrutiny, with plans to engage directly with Congress workers and initiate strategies for upcoming state elections.

