Diplomatic Mission: India's United Front Against Terrorism
A multi-party Indian parliamentary delegation, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, concluded its diplomatic mission in Indonesia to emphasize India's commitment against terrorism. Following the Pahalgam attack, the delegation sought support from Indonesian leaders and engaged with think tanks, fostering international solidarity against cross-border terrorism.
- Country:
- Indonesia
A delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, recently completed a successful diplomatic mission in Indonesia. Their primary objective was to communicate India's strong stance against terrorism in light of the Pahalgam attack, receiving widespread support from Indonesian political leaders and stakeholders.
Across three days in Jakarta, the delegation engaged in discussions with Indonesian ministers, ambassadors, and think tanks, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The initiative is part of India's broader strategy to highlight cross-border terrorism concerns and gather international backing.
Following the visit, the delegation expressed appreciation for Indonesia's solidarity and hospitality. They highlighted the significant role of the Indian diaspora in promoting peace and cultural unity while promoting collaborative efforts for regional stability and economic growth.
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand CM Leads Historic 'Tiranga Shaurya Samman Yatra' Celebrating Operation Sindoor
Uttarakhand CM Celebrates 'Operation Sindoor' Success
Shashi Tharoor to Lead Diplomatic Outreach Post Operation Sindoor
Iran's Nuclear Dilemma: A Tightrope of Diplomacy and Defiance
Operation Sindoor: A Bold Move Against Terrorism