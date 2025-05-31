Diplomatic Mission: India's United Front Against Terrorism

A delegation of Indian parliamentarians, led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, recently completed a successful diplomatic mission in Indonesia. Their primary objective was to communicate India's strong stance against terrorism in light of the Pahalgam attack, receiving widespread support from Indonesian political leaders and stakeholders.

Across three days in Jakarta, the delegation engaged in discussions with Indonesian ministers, ambassadors, and think tanks, emphasizing India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism. The initiative is part of India's broader strategy to highlight cross-border terrorism concerns and gather international backing.

Following the visit, the delegation expressed appreciation for Indonesia's solidarity and hospitality. They highlighted the significant role of the Indian diaspora in promoting peace and cultural unity while promoting collaborative efforts for regional stability and economic growth.