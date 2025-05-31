Social Activist Pirzada Khobayeb Amin Joins Congress with Prominent Endorsement
Prominent social activist Pirzada Khobayeb Amin officially joins the Congress party, welcomed by key figures like AICC General Secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir. His family's influential legacy in education and social service across West Bengal, Odisha, and Tripura amplified his joining's significance.
On Saturday, esteemed social activist Pirzada Khobayeb Amin joined the Congress party, marking a significant addition to the political group. His induction was overseen by Ghulam Ahmed Mir, the AICC General Secretary in charge of West Bengal, accompanied by Pawan Khera, Chairman of the AICC's Media and Publicity department, and state Congress president Subhankar Sarkar.
Khera highlighted the influential background of Amin's family, hailing from West Bengal with substantial sway in Odisha and Tripura as well. This legacy of influence is complemented by a history of promoting education, reinforcing the impact of Amin's association with Congress.
According to Ghulam Ahmed Mir, Amin's family has maintained a longstanding commitment to societal and religious service. With such a background, Amin's entry into Congress is poised to bolster the party's reach and endeavors in key regions. (ANI)
