Left Menu

West Bengal Voters Struggle with Technical Glitch on Electoral Roll Day

West Bengal voters faced confusion as they were unable to access their electoral status due to technical issues with the Election Commission's website and mobile app. The websites remained inaccessible following the publication of electoral rolls, causing difficulties for users trying to check their voter information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 28-02-2026 17:16 IST | Created: 28-02-2026 17:16 IST
West Bengal Voters Struggle with Technical Glitch on Electoral Roll Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Voters in West Bengal encountered significant challenges as they attempted to access their electoral status on the Election Commission's website and mobile application today. The technical issues coincided with the release of post-SIR electoral rolls, leaving users frustrated.

The problem, which became apparent around 1 pm, revealed that both the Commission's web portal and the state CEO's site were unresponsive. This led to widespread confusion among the electorate trying to verify their details.

Despite continuous attempts by voters to access their information, the websites failed to load, and the ECINet mobile app also proved unreliable. An official statement regarding the cause of the technical difficulties has yet to be issued.

TRENDING

1
ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

ICC Plans Alternate Routes Amid Middle East Tensions

 United Arab Emirates
2
JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

JNUSU Demands Justice: Unrest Over Students' Arrests and Injuries

 India
3
India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip Value Chain

India's Semiconductor Surge: Modi Inaugurates Major Milestone in Global Chip...

 India
4
Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

Macron Calls for Urgent UN Action Amid Middle East Conflict Escalation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Capitalist incentives could push AI toward catastrophic outcomes

AI becomes academic lifeline for remote university students

Is perceived usefulness the real reason students adopt AI chatbots?

Innovation or inequality?: The social cost of sidewalk robots

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026