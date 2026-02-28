West Bengal Voters Struggle with Technical Glitch on Electoral Roll Day

Voters in West Bengal encountered significant challenges as they attempted to access their electoral status on the Election Commission's website and mobile application today. The technical issues coincided with the release of post-SIR electoral rolls, leaving users frustrated.

The problem, which became apparent around 1 pm, revealed that both the Commission's web portal and the state CEO's site were unresponsive. This led to widespread confusion among the electorate trying to verify their details.

Despite continuous attempts by voters to access their information, the websites failed to load, and the ECINet mobile app also proved unreliable. An official statement regarding the cause of the technical difficulties has yet to be issued.