India's Diplomatic Outreach in Copenhagen: Combating Terrorism Globally
An all-party delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Denmark to discuss cross-border terrorism challenges posed to India, following the Pahalgam attack. They highlighted Denmark's key role in global anti-terrorism efforts and emphasized India's zero-tolerance policy through Operation Sindoor and diplomatic efforts.
An influential Indian delegation visited Copenhagen to address the issue of cross-border terrorism that affects India and beyond. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, the delegation held discussions with Danish leaders, accentuating the importance of Denmark's role in the global fight against terrorism.
The delegation's visit follows the heinous terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, prompting India's Operation Sindoor and an escalation of tensions with Pakistan. The dialogue with Danish representatives included the Deputy Speaker of the Danish Parliament and focused on India's response and the call for a united global effort against terrorism.
During their stay from May 29-31, the Indian representatives met with former Danish officials, diplomats, and parliamentarians, reaffirming India's commitment to combatting terrorism. They also engaged with the Indian diaspora to express the nation's resolute stance and ensure communal support in the fight against terrorism, further supported by Denmark's condemnation of the Pahalgam attack.
