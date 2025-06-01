Hegseth's Stand: Bolstering Indo-Pacific Against China's Aggression

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth delivered a strong message in Singapore, emphasizing US commitment to Indo-Pacific allies facing China's military and economic pressures. He insisted allies also boost their defense investments. This assertion came amid China's rehearsals for a Taiwan invasion and attempts to extend influence, such as over the Panama Canal.

Hegseth addressed broader regional security, referencing China's military developments like sophisticated artificial islands and advanced weaponry. He highlighted the US's strategic advantages via collaborations with its allies, indicating these relationships deter aggression. Reactions from China were dismissive, claiming the US's accusations were baseless provocations.

Asserting the Indo-Pacific's strategic importance, Hegseth noted shifts in US military priorities, even during crises in other regions. He urged Indo-Pacific nations to balance their ties with the US and China, cautioning against economic reliance on Beijing. Australia's Defense Minister agreed on collective action against China's influence.