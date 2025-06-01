Family Strife and Political Drama: Tej Pratap Yadav's Expulsion
Tej Pratap Yadav, former Bihar minister and elder son of Lalu Prasad, was expelled from the RJD by his father. He blames political manipulation for his plight. His expulsion comes just before Bihar assembly polls, where RJD will be led by his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav.
- Country:
- India
Tej Pratap Yadav, once a prominent figure in Bihar's political arena, finds himself in the spotlight for different reasons. The former minister was recently expelled from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) by his own father, Lalu Prasad, citing 'irresponsible' actions.
On Sunday, Tej Pratap offered a narrative, blaming 'greedy people playing politics' for his exclusion from both the party and the family. In a heartfelt social media post in Hindi, he expressed his devotion to his parents, recalling their significance in his life.
This family and political upheaval come just months before the crucial Bihar assembly elections, where the RJD will be represented by Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap's younger sibling. The unfolding drama hints at deeper familial and political complexities within the party.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tejashwi Yadav Criticizes Rival Parties Amid Bihar's Political Tensions
Mamata Banerjee Congratulates Tejashwi Yadav Amidst Family Turmoil
Tejashwi Yadav Welcomes Baby Boy Amidst Political Scene
Shockwaves in Bihar Politics: Tej Pratap Yadav Expelled from Family and RJD
Tejashwi Yadav Calls Out Nitish Kumar's Absence at NITI Aayog