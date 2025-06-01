Chirag Paswan: A Political Path in the Bihar Assembly
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is considering urging its leader, Chirag Paswan, to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. As an influential figure, Paswan's participation could strengthen the party's position in the NDA alliance. Seat-sharing negotiations are yet to begin among the state's political parties.
- Country:
- India
The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is set to propose its leader Chirag Paswan as a candidate for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. This proposal highlights Paswan's potential influence in state politics.
During a meeting in Bikramganj, party leaders discussed the strategic need for Paswan, known for his 'Bihar First Bihari First' vision, to focus on regional development. His participation could bolster the NDA's strength, which is currently undergoing seat-sharing negotiations.
Despite past setbacks, the LJP has rebounded, winning five out of five contested seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, showcasing Paswan's significance within the NDA coalition.
ALSO READ
Espionage Scandal Unveiled: Arrests in Haryana and Punjab for Leaking Secrets to Pakistan
GHR Lakshmi Urbanblocks' The Cascades Neopolis RERA Approved, Setting New Luxury Standards in Hyderabad
Teachers Protest Against Job Cuts Amid SSC Recruitment Scandal
AIMIM chief Owaisi calls Madhya Pradesh minister Vijay Shah 'scum' who should be thrown out of BJP.
BJP Rallies in Amethi: A Patriotic Event with Political Undertones