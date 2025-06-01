Left Menu

Chirag Paswan: A Political Path in the Bihar Assembly

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is considering urging its leader, Chirag Paswan, to contest the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. As an influential figure, Paswan's participation could strengthen the party's position in the NDA alliance. Seat-sharing negotiations are yet to begin among the state's political parties.

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is set to propose its leader Chirag Paswan as a candidate for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. This proposal highlights Paswan's potential influence in state politics.

During a meeting in Bikramganj, party leaders discussed the strategic need for Paswan, known for his 'Bihar First Bihari First' vision, to focus on regional development. His participation could bolster the NDA's strength, which is currently undergoing seat-sharing negotiations.

Despite past setbacks, the LJP has rebounded, winning five out of five contested seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, showcasing Paswan's significance within the NDA coalition.

