Chirag Paswan: A Political Path in the Bihar Assembly

The Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) is set to propose its leader Chirag Paswan as a candidate for the forthcoming Bihar assembly elections. This proposal highlights Paswan's potential influence in state politics.

During a meeting in Bikramganj, party leaders discussed the strategic need for Paswan, known for his 'Bihar First Bihari First' vision, to focus on regional development. His participation could bolster the NDA's strength, which is currently undergoing seat-sharing negotiations.

Despite past setbacks, the LJP has rebounded, winning five out of five contested seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, showcasing Paswan's significance within the NDA coalition.