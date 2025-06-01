Defector Drama: Sukhi Faces Disqualification Plea
Akali MLA Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi is under scrutiny for defecting from SAD to AAP, facing a disqualification plea. Appointed AAP's vice-president for Doaba, Sukhi is to defend himself. Originally elected in 2017, he moved to AAP in 2022, leading to legal proceedings questioning his allegiance shift.
- Country:
- India
Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi, an Akali MLA embroiled in controversy for shifting allegiance from SAD to AAP, now faces a plea for his disqualification. Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan has called for Sukhi to defend his position following the allegations.
Sukhi, now serving as AAP's vice-president for the Doaba zone, transitioned to the party last year in the presence of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. Despite his shift, he retains his rights as a member of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.
Legal proceedings initiated by Advocate H C Arora question his eligibility following the defection, as Sukhi's political journey, marked by multiple elections and appointments, faces scrutiny.
(With inputs from agencies.)