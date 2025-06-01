Left Menu

Political Showdown: BJP vs. AAP in Punjab

BJP leader Tarun Chugh criticized the Aam Aadmi Party's governance in Punjab, citing failures in law enforcement, financial management, and anti-drug efforts. He argued that industries are suffering, and promised to expose the inefficiency of the Bhagwant Mann government, championing neglected voices in the process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 01-06-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 15:11 IST
BJP's national general secretary, Tarun Chugh, has launched a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party's administration in Punjab, asserting that it has 'completely failed' on multiple fronts. Chugh voiced these criticisms while campaigning for the upcoming Ludhiana West assembly bypoll.

The BJP leader lamented over the deteriorating state of law and order, financial mismanagement, and the debt crisis of over Rs 4 lakh crore plaguing Punjab. Once a thriving industrial hub, Ludhiana allegedly suffers from poor infrastructure, rising organized crime, and rampant drug abuse, according to Chugh.

Chugh accused the Mann government of failing its anti-drug campaign and questioned the AAP's unfulfilled promises, calling on state residents to reject the AAP governance. BJP nominee Jiwan Gupta expressed concerns over Punjab's industrial policy, positioning himself as a champion for those who feel neglected by the current administration.

