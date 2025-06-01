Nilambur By-Election: A Tale of Betrayal and Political Showdown
The Nilambur by-election in Kerala is brewing after former MLA P V Anvar's defection. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, critical of Anvar, supports LDF's candidate M Swaraj, emphasizing his integrity. The election reflects historical struggles, underscoring political betrayals, with major parties vying for a win amid competing narratives.
India
- India
The Nilambur by-election in Kerala has sparked political intrigue following a significant defection. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday criticized former MLA and Trinamool Congress state convenor P V Anvar, alluding to an act of betrayal.
Vijayan addressed supporters at the Left Democratic Front's campaign launch, asserting that their candidate, M Swaraj, boasts a reputation for integrity, thus deserving of votes. Highlighting historical parallels, Vijayan compared today's political betrayal with past uprisings in the region.
The by-election, scheduled for June 19, will see fierce competition between CPI(M)'s M Swaraj, Congress's Aryadan Shoukath, and BJP's Mohan George. The political narrative is charged as the parties vie for dominance, with the backdrop of Anvar's contentious exit from the alliance.
