United Against Terrorism: India's Diplomatic Outreach to Algeria

An all-party delegation from India, led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, visited Algeria to strengthen global anti-terrorism efforts following a deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam. They engaged with Algerian officials, paid tributes to victims, and expressed appreciation for Algeria's stand against terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Algiers | Updated: 01-06-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 19:42 IST
United Against Terrorism: India's Diplomatic Outreach to Algeria
Terrorism
  • Country:
  • Algeria

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, an all-party Indian delegation has concluded its diplomatic outreach visit to Algeria, aiming to unite against the global menace of terrorism.

Led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, the delegation sought to strengthen international collaboration in the fight against terrorism by engaging with Algerian leaders, media, and the Indian diaspora. They honored the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, by laying wreaths and observing moments of silence.

Significant meetings were held with Algerian officials, including Ms. Selma Bakhta Mansouri, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism, reflecting shared histories of resilience. Despite ongoing hostilities with Pakistan, India continues to emphasize the necessity of global unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

