United Against Terrorism: India's Diplomatic Outreach to Algeria

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, an all-party Indian delegation has concluded its diplomatic outreach visit to Algeria, aiming to unite against the global menace of terrorism.

Led by BJP MP Baijayant Jay Panda, the delegation sought to strengthen international collaboration in the fight against terrorism by engaging with Algerian leaders, media, and the Indian diaspora. They honored the victims of a recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives, by laying wreaths and observing moments of silence.

Significant meetings were held with Algerian officials, including Ms. Selma Bakhta Mansouri, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Both nations reaffirmed their commitment to fighting terrorism, reflecting shared histories of resilience. Despite ongoing hostilities with Pakistan, India continues to emphasize the necessity of global unity against terrorism.

