Modi's Diplomatic Outreach Amid West Asia Turmoil

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stepped up diplomatic efforts, engaging key Gulf leaders amidst escalating tensions in West Asia. On Tuesday, he reached out to Sultan Haitham bin Tarik of Oman and Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Mubarak Al-Sabah of Kuwait.

His conversations focused on the recent attacks on their countries and the safety of the Indian diaspora residing in these regions. The calls come as the United States and Israel coordinate offensives against Iran, resulting in heightened regional tensions.

Modi also made contact with leaders from Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE, and Israel, condemning sovereignty violations and reassuring India's support for these nations in their hour of need.

(With inputs from agencies.)