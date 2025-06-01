Left Menu

Indian Delegation Advocates Zero Tolerance for Terrorism in Madrid

An Indian all-party delegation, led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, visited Madrid to honor Mahatma Gandhi and emphasize India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Their diplomatic mission aimed to foster international cooperation following the Pahalgam attack, amid escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 01-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 20:09 IST
An all-party Indian delegation, spearheaded by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, initiated its diplomatic visit to Madrid by honoring Mahatma Gandhi with a tribute to his bust, symbolizing peace over violence and truth over fear.

The delegation's three-day visit to Spain, following a stay in Latvia, includes scheduled meetings with Spanish government officials, the Indian diaspora, and civil society groups to advocate India's zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, according to a statement from the Indian embassy in Spain.

This diplomatic initiative is part of India's broader outreach effort, post the Pahalgam terror incident, highlighting Pakistan's ties to terrorism. The rising tensions led to military exchanges, ending with a ceasefire agreement mediated by military operations' directors on May 10.

