Tumakuru Turmoil: Farmers' Canal Protest Sparks Political Debate

In Tumakuru district, tensions soared as a farmers' protest against the Hemavati Link Canal project escalated into violence, resulting in at least 11 FIRs being registered by the Gubbi police. Law enforcement anticipates filing further FIRs in the following days as the unrest continues.

The protest, labeled 'politically motivated' by District In-charge Minister G Parameshwara, saw participation from opposition leaders and local farmer groups. The demonstrators are challenging a government-approved project that allegedly jeopardizes Tumakuru's agricultural water needs. Despite the chaos, some protest actions remained peaceful, featuring marches and a significant turnout from community leaders.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has directed the District In-charge Minister to address the farmers' grievances. However, the government maintains the canal work is vital and will not negatively impact local irrigation, a standpoint echoed by Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, who vowed to prioritize regional interests. The conflict over water diversion continues to spark widespread debate.

(With inputs from agencies.)