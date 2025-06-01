Left Menu

Ukrainian Drone Assault Sparks Fires at Russian Air Bases Ahead of Peace Talks

A Ukrainian drone attack destroyed over 40 Russian planes deep within Russia, causing damage across multiple airfields. The operation, led by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, coincided with planned peace talks in Istanbul. Concurrently, Russia launched a record number of drones and missiles at Ukraine, escalating tensions further.

A coordinated Ukrainian drone attack has destroyed more than 40 Russian aircraft, according to a Ukrainian security official speaking anonymously to The Associated Press. The meticulously planned operation, personally overseen by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, involved drones transported by trucks deep into Russian territory.

The attack targeted multiple airfields, damaging plane models such as the A-50, Tu-95, and Tu-22M, all integral to Russia's air offense. Moscow has acknowledged the attack across five airfields and has reported significant damage. The strikes come as Ukraine's delegation prepares for peace talks in Istanbul.

Meanwhile, Russia's Ministry of Defence reported capturing a Ukrainian village, adding pressure on northern territories. Major drone and missile strikes have left at least 12 Ukrainian servicemen dead, with over 60 injured, amidst growing conflict on various fronts ahead of anticipated peace negotiations.

