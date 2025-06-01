Napkin Diplomacy: Symbolic Birthday Gesture Amidst Political Rivalry

In a dramatic turn of symbolic gestures, supporters of Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale celebrated his birthday by distributing napkins. The peculiar present follows a recent jibe by senior NCP politician, Sunil Tatkare, who mockingly highlighted Gogawale's so-called 'napkin style' at a political event.

This symbolic act adds fuel to the longstanding rivalry between Gogawale and Tatkare. The sum of their political friction escalated when Tatkare's daughter, Aditi, the current Women and Child Development Minister, was designated the guardian minister of the Raigad district—a position Gogawale has long sought for himself.

With tensions rising among the coalition partners, NCP and Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to pause any decisions on the guardianship role for Raigad to maintain political harmony. This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing political saga.

