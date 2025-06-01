Left Menu

Napkin Diplomacy: Symbolic Birthday Gesture Amidst Political Rivalry

Supporters of Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale distributed napkins on his birthday, days after being ridiculed by NCP's Sunil Tatkare for his 'napkin style'. The jest intensifies the rivalry, especially with Tatkare's daughter, Aditi, being appointed as Raigad district's guardian minister, a position Gogawale desires.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-06-2025 23:05 IST | Created: 01-06-2025 23:05 IST
Napkin Diplomacy: Symbolic Birthday Gesture Amidst Political Rivalry
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of symbolic gestures, supporters of Maharashtra minister Bharat Gogawale celebrated his birthday by distributing napkins. The peculiar present follows a recent jibe by senior NCP politician, Sunil Tatkare, who mockingly highlighted Gogawale's so-called 'napkin style' at a political event.

This symbolic act adds fuel to the longstanding rivalry between Gogawale and Tatkare. The sum of their political friction escalated when Tatkare's daughter, Aditi, the current Women and Child Development Minister, was designated the guardian minister of the Raigad district—a position Gogawale has long sought for himself.

With tensions rising among the coalition partners, NCP and Shiv Sena, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis intervened to pause any decisions on the guardianship role for Raigad to maintain political harmony. This development marks a new chapter in the ongoing political saga.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

Bee Mayhem: 250 Million Honeybees on the Loose in Washington!

 United States
2
Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

Trump Elevates Trade Tensions with Higher Steel Tariffs

 Global
3
Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

Tragedy in West Java: Quarry Collapse Claims Lives

 Global
4
Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

Trump's Tariff Tango: Trade Tensions Flare with China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can predict and prevent high-risk pregnancy complications

AI and fractal modeling team up to predict future water cycle and climate shifts

Quantum-ready AI security architecture revolutionizes IoT defense

How can educational institutions embrace cooperative AI governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025