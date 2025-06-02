Richard Marles' Strategic Asia Tour: Strengthening Ties with India and Beyond

Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles is set to embark on a significant diplomatic mission to India and other Southeast Asian nations this week, a journey aimed at reinforcing Canberra's strategic alliances in the region.

Coinciding with the fifth anniversary of the Australia-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Marles' visit underscores the importance of deepening ties between the two countries amid evolving regional dynamics.

Beyond India, Marles will engage with counterparts in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, and Indonesia, reflecting a broader commitment to fostering a peaceful, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific, according to official Australian statements.

