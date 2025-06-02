Left Menu

Nawrocki's Narrow Win: A New Nationalist Path for Poland

Karol Nawrocki, a conservative candidate, secured victory in Poland's presidential runoff election with 50.89% of the vote, defeating liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski. The election, characterized by a tight race, highlighted deep political divisions and suggests a nationalist direction under Nawrocki's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 02-06-2025 09:52 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 09:52 IST
Nawrocki's Narrow Win: A New Nationalist Path for Poland
Karol Nawrocki
  • Country:
  • Poland

Conservative candidate Karol Nawrocki has emerged victorious in Poland's heated presidential runoff election, clinching 50.89% of the votes. His rival, liberal Warsaw Mayor Rafal Trzaskowski, garnered 49.11%, underscoring the deeply divided political landscape.

This tightly contested race had Polish citizens on tenterhooks since the initial voting round two weeks ago, and over the weekend, it exposed the stark divisions within the country. Just hours before the final outcome was declared, exit polls had initially pointed to a lead for Trzaskowski, but subsequent updates shifted the narrative in Nawrocki's favor.

With Nawrocki, who enjoys backing from US President Donald Trump, at the helm, experts anticipate a pivot toward a more nationalist policy direction for Poland, situated on the eastern reaches of the NATO and EU alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

