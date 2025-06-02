Left Menu

Sikkim's SKM Party Celebrates Milestone Year

Sikkim Chief Minister, Prem Singh Tamang, expresses gratitude as the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) celebrates a successful year in power. The SKM won 31 out of 32 seats in last year's assembly elections, reflecting on 50 years of statehood. Tamang urges continued unity for future progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 02-06-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 12:20 IST
Prem Singh Tamang
Sikkim Chief Minister and SKM president Prem Singh Tamang praised the people of the Himalayan state on Monday, expressing gratitude for their decisive support in last year's elections. The Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) secured a commanding victory, capturing 31 out of the 32 seats in the state Assembly.

This victory marked SKM's return to power for a second consecutive term, strengthened by the defection of the lone opposition SDF MLA, Tenzing Norbu Lamtha. Celebrating a year of comprehensive governance, Tamang shared his deep appreciation for the trust and support exhibited by the citizens.

Coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, SKM's tenure has been highlighted as pivotal. Emphasizing unity and dedication, Tamang urged the community to collaborate towards the vision of a prosperous and empowered Sikkim, highlighting transformative achievements across societal sectors.

