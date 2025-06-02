Left Menu

South Korea's Election Showdown: A Democratic Crossroads

South Korea's presidential candidates concluded their campaigns on Monday, with the election precipitated by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's ousting following his controversial martial law. Liberal frontrunner Lee Jae-myung promises economic reforms, while conservative Kim Moon-soo advocates political reform after Yoon's actions. The election occurs amid a tense political landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-06-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 13:13 IST
As South Korea's presidential hopefuls wrapped up their campaigns on Monday, the nation stood at a pivotal moment. With the capital Seoul as the battleground, the election was taken against a backdrop of a failed martial law attempt by ousted president Yoon Suk Yeol.

Liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, leading in the polls, promised to heal the societal divides and focus on economic reforms to assist middle- and low-income families. Meanwhile, conservative challenger Kim Moon-soo called for political reform in the aftermath of Yoon's actions, urging caution against Lee's potential presidency.

The candidates concluded their efforts on Monday night, with a new leader set to assume office immediately after Wednesday's certification. The swift turnover follows the Constitutional Court's April 4 decision to remove Yoon due to significant violations of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

