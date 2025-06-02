Nawrocki's Nationalist Victory: A Setback for Poland's Pro-European Agenda

Poland's presidential election has concluded with Karol Nawrocki, a candidate backed by nationalists, securing 50.89% of the votes. This victory presents a challenge for the pro-European reform agenda championed by Prime Minister Donald Tusk. Tusk, who assumed office in 2023, aimed to reverse policies implemented by the nationalist Law and Justice (PiS) party, policies criticized by the EU for undermining democracy and minority rights.

The government's efforts to liberalize abortion laws and reverse PiS's judicial changes have been hindered, primarily due to vetoes by outgoing president Andrzej Duda and now potentially by Nawrocki. Nawrocki opposes loosening abortion restrictions and reforming judicial appointments, suggesting a continuation of political deadlock.

Nawrocki's presidency might signal a shift in domestic politics, potentially allowing for PiS's return to power in the near future. Meanwhile, his foreign policy inclinations demonstrate support for aiding Ukraine against Russian aggression but stopping short of backing full NATO integration for Kyiv. Domestically, Nawrocki emphasizes retaining national sovereignty over EU directives.

