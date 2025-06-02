Russians, Ukrainians to discuss requirements for peace, Turkey says

Russian and Ukrainian negotiators will discuss their requirements for peace in their face-to-face meeting in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said.

Fidan, hosting the second round of direct peace discussions between the sides since 2022, said as he opened the meeting that the dialogue can reduce differences between the sides and move them closer to peace.

The Russian and Ukrainian delegations faced each other at separate tables in the room at the Ciragan Palace in Istanbul, with Fidan and other Turkish officials at a center table, Reuters footage showed.

