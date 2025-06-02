Left Menu

Telangana Guv, CM honour Miss World, runners-up on Formation Day

This state has a great future, he said expressing pleasure that the Miss World pageant was held in the state.Chuangsri, the newly crowned Miss World, reflected on her month-long stay in Telangana for the pageant, saying the vibrant culture, rich traditions and the inherent warmth made her always feel alive.It is a place where there is beauty in everything whether it is the people or the food.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-06-2025 21:42 IST | Created: 02-06-2025 21:42 IST
Telangana Guv, CM honour Miss World, runners-up on Formation Day
  • Country:
  • India

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday honoured Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri, runners-up Hasset Dereje, Maja Klajda, and Aurelie Joachim at the Raj Bhavan here on the Telangana Formation Day.

The Miss World winners were felicitated Monday evening during a High Tea hosted for them.

The Governor highlighted Telangana's rich history, rapid progress, and inclusive nature.

''There are no insiders and outsiders here. Everyone belongs here. Everyone feels that they belong here. This state has a great future,'' he said expressing pleasure that the Miss World pageant was held in the state.

Chuangsri, the newly crowned Miss World, reflected on her month-long stay in Telangana for the pageant, saying the vibrant culture, rich traditions and the inherent warmth made her ''always feel alive''.

''It is a place where there is beauty in everything whether it is the people or the food. It is also a place where world-class medical and innovation and technology really transform the lives of people,'' she said, expressing gratitude for the love and warmth she received here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Controversy

Isaacman's Abrupt NASA Exit: Billionaire Pulled from Nominee List Amid Contr...

 Global
2
Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

Transatlantic Trade Tensions: Escalating Tariffs Clash Between EU and US

 Global
3
Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spotlight

Thrills at the Grand Slam Track Meet: Jefferson-Wood and Arop Steal the Spot...

 Global
4
Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

Friedrich Merz: Navigating Tense Trans-Atlantic Waters

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Healthcare’s hidden workforce left behind in AI revolution

Black-hat SEO driving massive surge in e-commerce fraud

AI’s deepening impact on cities, climate and global labor justice

AI system tracks leaked ID images online in real time

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025