Telangana Guv, CM honour Miss World, runners-up on Formation Day

Governor Jishnu Dev Varma and Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday honoured Miss World Opal Suchata Chuangsri, runners-up Hasset Dereje, Maja Klajda, and Aurelie Joachim at the Raj Bhavan here on the Telangana Formation Day.

The Miss World winners were felicitated Monday evening during a High Tea hosted for them.

The Governor highlighted Telangana's rich history, rapid progress, and inclusive nature.

''There are no insiders and outsiders here. Everyone belongs here. Everyone feels that they belong here. This state has a great future,'' he said expressing pleasure that the Miss World pageant was held in the state.

Chuangsri, the newly crowned Miss World, reflected on her month-long stay in Telangana for the pageant, saying the vibrant culture, rich traditions and the inherent warmth made her ''always feel alive''.

''It is a place where there is beauty in everything whether it is the people or the food. It is also a place where world-class medical and innovation and technology really transform the lives of people,'' she said, expressing gratitude for the love and warmth she received here.

