Czech opposition to call no-confidence vote against government in bitcoin gift scandal

Czech opposition ANO party plans to call a no-confidence vote in the government after the justice minister resigned over accepting a $45 million bitcoin gift for the ministry from an ex-convict, deputy ANO chief Karel Havlicek said on Tuesday.

"Unless something absolutely exceptional happens, we will trigger a no-confidence vote," Havlicek said on Czech Television. "There is no other option."

