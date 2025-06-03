Left Menu

PTI | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 03-06-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 15:57 IST
Pandav, Ravan.......Pankaja Munde's cryptic political message on death anniversary of her father
Maharashtra environment minister and BJP leader Pankaja Munde on Tuesday said she was ready to face problems if people are with her, while referring to the exile of Pandavas and noting that righteous people inevitably experience hardships in their lives.

She also mentioned demon king Ravan in her speech laced with political undertones while addressing a gathering at Gopinathgad which houses the memorial of her father and BJP stalwart late Gopinath Munde on his death anniversary.

Another highlight of the occasion was the first public appearance of Nationalist Congress Party leader and Pankaja's embattled cousin Dhananjay Munde after months of political slugfest.

Dhananjay was forced to resign as a cabinet minister in March amid a huge political firestorm over his links with Walmik Karad, an accused in the Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh murder case.

''Righteous people face problems. Kauravas and Ravan didn't face vanvas (exile) but Pandav had to go into exile. I am ready to face problems if people are with me,'' Pankaja said.

Reflecting on her journey since the passing of her father, Pankaja said, ''I have been speaking from this dais for the past 11 years. When Gopinath Munde passed away, it felt like a lightning strike on our lives''.

Drawing an analogy from the Mahabharata, she said, ''Draupadi called out to everyone when she was in trouble, but she didn't call Lord Krishna initially. It was only when she called him that he came to her aid. Even God doesn't give us anything unless we ask for it.'' Pankaja asserted that if her father were alive today, he would have held a significant post in the country.

''Gopinathji lives on, not just in our family, but in the hearts of people because of the work he did. He never wished ill for anyone. I see him today in his followers,'' the BJP MLC said, adding that she always maintained strong and respectful relationships.

Before her address, Pankaja paid floral tributes at her father's memorial. She was accompanied by her sister, former MP Pritam Munde, and MLA Dhananjay Munde.

Dhananjay didn't deliver a speech on the occasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

