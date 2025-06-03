Left Menu

Nilambur By-Election: A Critical Prelude to Kerala's 2026 Assembly Polls

The Nilambur by-election, seen as a 'semi-final' preceding the 2026 Kerala Assembly polls, is crucial for the political landscape. Congress leader VD Satheesan asserts confidence in UDF's victory against LDF, marking a significant political shift. The election arises from the resignation of MLA PV Anvar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 18:28 IST
Nilambur By-Election: A Critical Prelude to Kerala's 2026 Assembly Polls
Congress MLA VD Satheesan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The upcoming Nilambur by-election holds significant political weight as a precursor to Kerala's 2026 Assembly elections. Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA VD Satheesan described the contest as a direct clash between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), predicting a UDF triumph.

Satheesan claimed that a victory would signify the beginning of a political shift in Kerala, holding the Pinarayi government accountable after its nine-year reign. The by-election follows the resignation of LDF-backed MLA PV Anvar, who accused the Left government of RSS influence, leading to significant controversy.

Anvar, initially supporting the Congress candidacy, has ironically filed under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) banner. The main electoral battle sees UDF's Aryadan Shoukath face off against LDF's M Swaraj, with additional participation from NDA's Michael George, making it a critical test for the ruling government.

TRENDING

1
Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

Joe Montemurro: Steering the Matildas to Glory

 Australia
2
Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

Trade Tensions Shake Global Markets Amid Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
3
UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

UK's Strategic Movements: Energy Costs, Steel Accords, and Submarine Fleets

 Global
4
Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

Political Showdown: South Korea's Presidential Race

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025