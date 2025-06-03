Nilambur By-Election: A Critical Prelude to Kerala's 2026 Assembly Polls

The upcoming Nilambur by-election holds significant political weight as a precursor to Kerala's 2026 Assembly elections. Leader of the Opposition and Congress MLA VD Satheesan described the contest as a direct clash between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Left Democratic Front (LDF), predicting a UDF triumph.

Satheesan claimed that a victory would signify the beginning of a political shift in Kerala, holding the Pinarayi government accountable after its nine-year reign. The by-election follows the resignation of LDF-backed MLA PV Anvar, who accused the Left government of RSS influence, leading to significant controversy.

Anvar, initially supporting the Congress candidacy, has ironically filed under the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) banner. The main electoral battle sees UDF's Aryadan Shoukath face off against LDF's M Swaraj, with additional participation from NDA's Michael George, making it a critical test for the ruling government.