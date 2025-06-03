Escalating Tensions: Russian Assault Intensifies Amid Stalled Peace Efforts

A deadly Russian assault on the Ukrainian city of Sumy resulted in at least three civilian casualties, with additional individuals sustaining injuries, according to Ukrainian officials on Tuesday. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the strikes, which underscore Moscow's apparent unwillingness to cease hostilities, despite ongoing peace talks.

In Istanbul, negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegations briefly yielded terms for a troop swap, yet substantive agreements for ending the three-year conflict remain elusive. Meanwhile, a Ukrainian drone strike inflicted significant damage on Russian air assets, causing tension to mount further.

President Zelenskyy implored the international community to exert pressure on Moscow, aiming for decisive action to curtail Russian aggression. Without external intervention, Zelenskyy warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin would persist, dismissing initiatives like the US-proposed ceasefire, which Russia rejected for failing to meet its demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)