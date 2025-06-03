Dutch Coalition Collapse: Prime Minister Resigns Amid Political Turmoil

In a swift turn of events, Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof announced his resignation on Tuesday, just hours after losing the support of Geert Wilders' anti-Muslim PVV party. The departure of Wilders from the coalition government signals the likelihood of impending snap elections, as remaining ministers maintain a caretaker role.

The potential elections, expected no earlier than October, reflect Europe's increasingly fragmented political landscape with the rise of hard-right movements. The growing discontent over migration policies and living costs threatens to undermine European unity, particularly concerning relations with Russia and the United States under President Trump.

Wilders attributed his party's exit to differences on key asylum and immigration strategies, expressing on social media, "No signature under our asylum plans. The PVV leaves the coalition." Opposition parties have already begun advocating for new elections, challenging the current minority coalition to proceed without significant support.