South Korea's Leadership on the Brink: Lee Jae-myung Poised for Victory

South Korean liberal candidate Lee Jae-myung, identified by exit polls as the probable winner, has expressed his commitment to fulfill presidential duties if confirmed. Appearing on live television, he acknowledged the responsibilities bestowed upon him and vowed not to disappoint national expectations, addressing supporters enthusiastically gathered outside his residence.

South Korea's liberal hope, Lee Jae-myung, emerged as the likely victor in the presidential race, according to exit polls released on Tuesday. Promising to uphold the responsibilities of the presidency, he acknowledged the trust placed in him by the electorate.

Addressing the nation live from outside his home, Lee was greeted by an enthusiastic crowd of supporters chanting in his favor. Clad in a bright blue tie, the candidate expressed gratitude and humility, committing to meet the expectations set before him.

With these remarks, Lee Jae-myung signaled his readiness to lead the country, if, indeed, the final results confirm the exit poll predictions, marking a new chapter in South Korea's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

