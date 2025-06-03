Left Menu

Operation Sindoor: India's Swift Military Maneuvering

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan detailed India's clashes with Pakistan, stating that swift and precise military responses during Operation Sindoor forced Pakistan to cease hostilities just eight hours after launching offensives. Despite losses, India maintained strategic superiority, emphasizing limits to tolerance for state-sponsored terrorism.

On May 10, Pakistan launched multiple attacks intending to bring India to its knees in 48 hours. However, by the end of the day, they had reached out to New Delhi seeking a ceasefire, according to India's Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Anil Chauhan.

Gen Chauhan described these events while addressing an audience at the Savitribai Phule Pune University. He emphasized India's decisive military actions under Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack, drawing a 'limits of tolerance' for cross-border terrorism.

During his discourse, Gen Chauhan highlighted a critical point: though India lost some combat jets, the overall strategic outcome was favorable. His reflection on these military engagements painted a picture of calculated risk-taking and strategic resilience in the face of aggression.

