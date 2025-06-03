Sikh MP Calls for Amritsar 'No-War Zone' Status Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions

Punjab Congress MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, advocating for Amritsar district to be classified as a 'no-war zone.' The plea follows the recent India-Pakistan military tensions, highlighting the district's spiritual significance due to its home, the Golden Temple.

The request comes after India's missile strikes on terror targets in Pakistan, following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. In retaliation, Pakistan targeted Indian military bases, igniting further conflict. Randhawa argued that Amritsar, as a spiritual centre for the Sikh community, deserves protection akin to international standards safeguarding religious sites.

Emphasizing global peace, Randhawa called for a diplomatic and legislative framework to secure the city against any military threats. He highlighted the international spiritual gravity of Amritsar, comparing it to Mecca for Muslims and the Vatican for Christians, urging the Indian government to pursue international backing for the city's safety.

