Conservative Candidate Concedes in South Korean Election
Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:21 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
In a significant political development, South Korea's main conservative candidate, Kim Moon Soo, has conceded defeat in the recent presidential election.
Kim, representing the People Power Party, announced at a news conference on Wednesday that he 'humbly accepts the people's choice,' extending his congratulations to liberal rival Lee Jae-myung, who emerged victorious.
The concession came as voter turnout figures and media projections pointed towards Lee's victory, set to succeed former president Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative leader removed from office in April following a controversial brief imposition of martial law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
