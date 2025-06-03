Left Menu

Conservative Candidate Concedes in South Korean Election

South Korea's conservative candidate Kim Moon Soo conceded defeat to liberal rival Lee Jae-myung in the presidential election. Representing the People Power Party, Kim accepted the people's choice in a news conference. Voter turnouts and media projections confirmed Lee's victory after former President Yoon Suk Yeol's removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant political development, South Korea's main conservative candidate, Kim Moon Soo, has conceded defeat in the recent presidential election.

Kim, representing the People Power Party, announced at a news conference on Wednesday that he 'humbly accepts the people's choice,' extending his congratulations to liberal rival Lee Jae-myung, who emerged victorious.

The concession came as voter turnout figures and media projections pointed towards Lee's victory, set to succeed former president Yoon Suk Yeol, a conservative leader removed from office in April following a controversial brief imposition of martial law.

