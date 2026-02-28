Sreenidi Deccan FC Claims Victory in Tense IFL Showdown

Sreenidi Deccan FC emerged victorious against debutants Diamond Harbour FC by a narrow 1-0 margin in the Indian Football League match held at Kalyani Stadium this Saturday. Cameroonian midfielder Fabrice Kah netted the decisive goal for the Hyderabad-based team at the 60-minute mark in a high-stakes early-season clash.

Despite Diamond Harbour dominating possession early on, they were unable to create meaningful scoring opportunities. Sreenidi Deccan remained disciplined defensively, capitalizing on a corner to take the lead. Significant drama unfolded when Diamond Harbour was awarded a penalty in the 72nd minute, but substitute goalkeeper Aryan Niraj Lamba became the savior, making a crucial save to maintain his team's lead.

In the closing stages, the hosts applied immense pressure, launching continuous attacks, but the resolute Sreenidi Deccan defense held firm. Vaz Pinto's tactical substitutions bolstered their lineup, allowing the visitors to preserve a clean sheet and clinch an important away victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)