Ecuador's Controversial Move on Foreign Military Bases

Ecuador's national assembly has approved a constitutional reform, backed by President Daniel Noboa, to open the country to foreign military bases to combat drug trafficking. The measure will proceed to a public referendum. Critics argue for a comprehensive plan over foreign military presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 22:45 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 22:45 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ecuador's national assembly made a pivotal decision on Tuesday, supporting a constitutional reform to allow foreign military bases in the country. This move, part of President Daniel Noboa's strategy, aims to enhance international cooperation against rampant drug trafficking.

With 82 lawmakers in favor, the proposal passed, but not without opposition. Out of the assembly, 60 voted against it while six abstained. The reform now awaits the decision of the Ecuadorean public in an upcoming referendum, the date of which will be determined by electoral authorities. Noboa, who took office in May, argues that the country's need for international assistance is pressing due to its status as a burgeoning narcotics hub after the closure of a previous U.S. base.

Opponents believe the solution to Ecuador's security challenges goes beyond foreign military presence, advocating for a detailed strategy to curb crime. The coastal city of Manta previously housed a U.S. military base until 2009, after which former president Rafael Correa implemented a constitutional amendment prohibiting such bases. The current administration, however, has shown interest in rekindling this relationship, as suggested by discussions between Noboa and allies of Donald Trump.

(With inputs from agencies.)

