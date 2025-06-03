Left Menu

MP Appeals for 'No-War Zone' Status for Golden Temple Amid Security Concerns

Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla requested PM Narendra Modi to prioritize the security of Amritsar's Golden Temple, advocating for a 'no-war zone' and its protection like Vatican City. The appeal follows claims of security threats from Pakistan, highlighting potential risks to national and global religious harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-06-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 23:07 IST
MP Appeals for 'No-War Zone' Status for Golden Temple Amid Security Concerns
Congress MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised alarm over the security of the Sri Harmandir Sahib, commonly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. In his letter, Aujla urged the government to declare the area a 'no-war zone' and sought international recognition for its protection.

Aujla emphasized the Golden Temple's global and national significance, describing it as a revered site visited by millions across religions. He called for its safeguarding with permanent, high-level security, akin to that of the Vatican City, under the principles of humanitarian and interfaith harmony as outlined by the United Nations.

The MP's request was prompted by the recent disclosure from Major General Kartik C Seshadri, who alleged that the Golden Temple was a target of the Pakistan Air Force, a claim that has intensified concerns within the Sikh community. Aujla underscored the implications of such threats, real or perceived, for national security and global peace, calling for preventive measures to preserve international trust and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025