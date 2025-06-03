MP Appeals for 'No-War Zone' Status for Golden Temple Amid Security Concerns

In a fervent appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress Lok Sabha MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla has raised alarm over the security of the Sri Harmandir Sahib, commonly known as the Golden Temple, in Amritsar. In his letter, Aujla urged the government to declare the area a 'no-war zone' and sought international recognition for its protection.

Aujla emphasized the Golden Temple's global and national significance, describing it as a revered site visited by millions across religions. He called for its safeguarding with permanent, high-level security, akin to that of the Vatican City, under the principles of humanitarian and interfaith harmony as outlined by the United Nations.

The MP's request was prompted by the recent disclosure from Major General Kartik C Seshadri, who alleged that the Golden Temple was a target of the Pakistan Air Force, a claim that has intensified concerns within the Sikh community. Aujla underscored the implications of such threats, real or perceived, for national security and global peace, calling for preventive measures to preserve international trust and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)